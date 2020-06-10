The Before And After Of The Family Kardashian In PICTURES

The clan Kardashian arrives at Netflix and we can’t believe we have already gone 18 seasons of her reality.

It was in 2007 when Kris Jenner and her family came to the tv to change the way in which we see the life of the rich and famous.

And muuuuchas things have changed in these 13 years, and we speak not only of the face of Khloe or the sex change Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn).

That’s why in this photo gallery we show you the before and after of all the members of the family Kardashian for you to enjoy as you the premiere of their reality show on Netflix.