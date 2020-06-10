Reveal New Image Of Milla Jovovich Filming Monster Hunter

Movie: Monster Hunter

A new picture of the film adaptation live-action of Sony Pictures of the franchise video games action Monster Hunter of CAPCOM. The picture shows Milla Jovovich dressed as his character, the lieutenant Artemis (Artemis), armed his left hand with a “Slinger” one of the new devices presented in Monster Hunter: World last game of the franchise.

PREMIERE

The film will premiere on the 4th of September, both the United States and Japan.

The film began to occur in October 2018 and finished principal photography in December of 2018. The film has a budget of around US $ 60 million. Sony Pictures is distributing the film in North America, and TOHO is distributing the film in Japan.

HISTORY

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous monsters and powerful who rule their domain with a ferocity deadly. When the Lieutenant Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and his loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the lieutenant unperturbed receives the shock of his life. In its desperate battle for survival against huge enemies with amazing powers and attacks unstoppable and disgusting, Artemis is to leave with a mysterious man who has found the way of defending yourself.

CAST

The film will be starring Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) as the character of the original movie Natalie Artemis and the actor of martial arts Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak) as “The Hunter“.

In addition, Ron Perlman (series of movies Hellboy, Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy) plays the Admiral, who is the leader of the crew The Hunter. T. I. Harris (Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp) plays a sniper named Link, Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel: The Series, Pretty Little Liars) plays the sergeant Marshall and Hirona Yamazaki plays Handle. Meagan Good and Josh Helman also have roles in the film.