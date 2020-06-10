Recommendations: Good Video Games Batman

The dark Knight, the avenger of Gotham, Batman it is one of the heroes most iconic and popular DC Comics, gamers have been captivated by great video games centered on this you have some of the best for you to try at home:

–The series of games Batman: ArkhamWidely praised by fans of the iconic character, with different titles follow the bat face to its extensive gallery of terrible villains that include The Joker, Harley Quinn, Two-face, The scarecrow, and many more, with several stories that will keep you in expectation.

–Batman: The Telltale Series: It manages both to the nemesis as his alter ego civil billionaire Bruce Wayne in a story in search of redemption and to protect his city at all costs.

–Batman: Vengeance: It was a kind of sequel of the animated television series The New Batman Adventures while retaining the design of the characters and to the actors who lent them their voices.

–Batman Begins: Attached to the critically acclaimed film namesake of 2005 directed by Christopher Nolan, told with the same all-star cast Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy providing the voices to the characters, it has very slight differences with the story of the film and includes clips of the same to provide a greater context and explanations.