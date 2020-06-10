Protests George Floyd: What Have They Told Obama About The Demonstrations?

The murder of George Floyd, a u.s. citizen of the black community in Minneapolis, at the hands of the former white Derek Chauvin, caused the dismay of millions of people around the world and mainly in the american nation. For this reason, celebrities, athletes and politicians have raised in support of the protesters who took to the streets to demand justice for the victim and for the rulers to take actions and pogan a stop to the racism and systemic police brutality that exists in the united States.

For its part, the former president of USA, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, are two of the opinion leaders who have expressed their position in regard to acts of racism thousands of people who live day-to-day and took advantage of the graduations of high schools and universities to invite new generations to create a better world.

By means of a video recorded at home, organized and posted on YouTube, the Obama family, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jenna Bush and Condoleezza Rice sent a message to the graduates, which included the difficult situation in the world because of the coronavirus and discrimination, same that led to the murder of Floyd.

“Today is the culmination of a long journey. Just when I was giving the final lap, the world launched a pandemic on your way… That’s a lot to ask anyone, but despite all of that, here is”, the president said.

Back to the words of the exmandatario, Michelle Obama spoke about the protests against racism and he invited the students to create consciousness on how to make a world with less inequality. “What is happening in this moment is the direct result of decades of prejudice and inequality are not addressed.”

“For many people in this country, no matter how hard they work, there are structural barriers for them that only makes the journey will be long and rocky. Not only can you do better than those that came before you, but it’ll do.”

“You arrived here in the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic, racial, and global expressions of outrage over the senseless killing of another black human being to be unarmed, and yet you did it”said Beyoncé. “Thank you for using your voice colectiba to let the world know that Black Lives Matter.”

“I beg of you: don’t let anyone tell you you can not you’re passionate about something because of the color of your skin, you gender, or the circumstances from which you came. It is your passion, work for it, embrace it and it will pay dividends in the life,” said Rice.

Obama thanks young people

Finally, Barack Obama took to close the ceremony by thanking the students, who made him “optimistic about our future,” because “we are a nation founded on protest. The united states changed, has always changed, because the young dared to expect.”

“Congratulations Class of 2020. Make that means something, and still making us proud”said the former president,