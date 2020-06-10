New Polmica: Filtered Out How Many Employees Of Color Have The Company Of Kylie Jenner

The recognized entrepreneur millionaire Kylie Jenner I came to be in the grip of new police shortly after Forbes resuming her name and to insert a time ms in your ms precious list of influential personalities. And is that this time, I decided to join the initiative Pull Uo or Shut Up and give know finally how many people of African-American part of her company of cosmetics.

Ace, the leader creative Kylie Cosmetics is uni the important hazard, created by the president and also the founder of Uma Beaty, Sharon Chuter, who asked the people who lead organizations that would reveal the identity of all workers of color who are part of the team. It was for this reason that she set out to join the project forms the number of people that could suffer from discrimination racial form part of the pas.

However, the numbers should represent the people who are engaged and perform functions within the company, in place of being a number ms of the heap. It was for this that the organization presided over by Kylie Jenner opt for revealing what was the percentage of its employees within the company, participation that finally serves to thank them publicly through your social networks respective.

In this way, it was discovered that the brand of the daughter of Kris Jenner est dominated essentially by people who identify themselves as women with 100%, of which 53% are white, 47% intended for people of the African-American community or Indiana. Also, approach to thank for what they have done because it seeks to expose what industries have a problem as that presented in the United States today.