Michelle Obama has released a statement on the riots spreading across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying that it is “exhausted” by the anguish caused by the murders of people of color, and adding that “it is all of us” to eradicate racism.

The former first lady put a statement on Twitter on Friday after several days, the sometimes violent unrest that began in Minneapolis, and has spread to a number of cities across the country after Floyd died in police custody on Monday. Obama shared work of art that represents Floyd and sent a message of recognition of the cases of people of color killed by police in recent years.

“Now George, Breonna, and Ahmad. Before that was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on,” she wrote.

Obama added that everyone in the entire country must join forces to confront and eliminate racism.

“Race and racism is a reality that many of us grew up learning how to deal with. But if you ever hope to move beyond it, not only can it be in which people of color agree with him,” she said.

“Is all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think it might be, to do, in an honest, uncomfortable work of rooting out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own.”

Michelle Obama issued a statement shortly after the of her husband, former President Barack Obama, who complained that people are still treated so drastically differently based on their race. Like the statement of his wife, Barack Obama, said that people should work together to create a “new normal”, where “the legacy of the intolerance and inequality of treatment, no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

A number of other leaders across the country have called for calm in the wake of several nights of violent protests in major cities. In Atlanta, the Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms said the violent protesters to “go home” after the protests turned destructive as demonstrators destroyed police vehicles and acts of vandalism and looting in the CNN Center. Funds invoke Martin Luther King, Jr., in calling them to protest with a purpose. Leaders in Minnesota who have also called for peace, the protests continued there and have grown in intensity, with the protesters on Thursday set fire to a police station the building where the Floyd in the arrest of the officers had been stationed.

With more protests scheduled for Saturday, some have expressed concern that the unrest may continue, or lead to more violent clashes between protesters and the police. As The Inquisitr reported, the U.S. military has been put on alert that you may have to respond to help quell the riots.