Michelle Obama Gives A Speech FULL Of Empowerment To The Newly Graduates

There is No doubt that Michelle Obama is one of the women who have the most inspired young girls throughout her career. And while it was her husband, Barack Obama, who held the post of President of the United States of America, Michelle Obama stressed completely independently with their words, speeches, labors, and caring coexistence with their followers and the citizens of the United States and around the world. It became a personal name, and even many see it as a perfect choice for President of the United States in the future!

Well, following her work of inspiration, Michelle Obama joins the list of celebrities who have decided to devote a few words to the graduates of the schools, who unfortunately were not able to live their graduations and parties and ceremonies in vivo, by the coronavirus. But well, a speech by Michelle Obama will always be a beautiful choice.

In the speech, Michelle Obama talks about the obstacles that you will face and talked about the murder of George Floyd, which has unleashed the fury of the African-American community.

“In the last few months, our foundation has been shaken. Not only for a pandemic that stole many of our loved ones changed our daily lives and sent tens of millions to unemployment. But also by the rumble of the old failures that built our country. The lines of race and power that are now, once more, so exposed for all of us to deal with them,” said Michelle Obama.

“What is happening at this moment are the direct results of decades of prejudice, without addressing and inequality. The truth is that, when it comes to all those stories of hard work and determination that we like to tell us about the United States, well, the reality is much more complicated than that. Because for many people in this country, no matter how hard they work, there are structural barriers working against that will only make the path more long and rocky. And sometimes it is almost impossible to move up. Because, what happens if you are required to work during a pandemic but do not have enough protective equipment or health insurance coverage from your boss, or sick leave? What is most essential: your job or your life? What if you don’t feel safe driving your own car in your own neighborhood? Or do you go for a run, or buy some sweets, or bird watching? If you can’t even go to the police without fearing for your life, how do you begin to chart your own course? “WOW.