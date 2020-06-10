Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Threaten Their Exguardaespaldas With Demand Millionaire

Four years ago, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have a stone in the shoe name and surname: Steve Stanulis.

This man was part of his security team and, after completing his professional relationship, has never hesitated to speak of the rapper to confirm his reputation of an eccentric artist is more than deserved, and, in any case, it falls short.

The marriage West Kardashian already threatened to take legal action against him in 2016, by breaking the confidentiality agreement which it had signed in February of that same year, and now we have sent a letter through his lawyer demanding that you stop and talk about his family in public or face the consequences, which would consist of demand in the amount of ten million dollars.

The rapper and celebrity have turned to this option after Stanulis granted recently an interview to the podcast, ‘Hollywood Raw’ in which he spoke at length of the “hobbies” of the musician, as for example forcing their bodyguards to walk several steps behind you on the street though that it interferes with the task to protect or their own suspicions that someone in the circle of Kanye and Kim he alerted the paparazzi about their location so that they could photograph them.

The representative of Steve Stanulisthat he reinvented himself as an actor a long time ago and granted the interview to promote his latest film has insisted that he has not broken the terms of the confidentiality agreement because the length of the conversation only mentioned “old stories” and well-known plenty of for the public.

To be fair, Kanye and Steve they did not begin precisely with the right foot: the first day they met, the artist accused him indirectly not to be sufficiently professional not to have been informed beforehand of the floor that was his study to press the corresponding button of the elevator in its place.

“It was like crazy: ‘are you telling Me that you do not call in advance to inform you of where we were going?’. I went on and on with the topic, and would not stop. In the end I said: ‘Look, friend, we can do this in three ways. One, can you tell me what button to press and so I’ll know for the future. Second, you can give the button yourself, and I will look to see to know. Or three, we can stay here all day while I explain just how valuable is your time without going anywhere,” revealed Stanulis in the podcast ‘Hollywood Raw’.