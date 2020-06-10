Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Rules For Kris Jenner, For Recording

The ‘matriarch’ of the clan, is the one who directs the entire tv show.

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ the reality show that exposes the lives of the famous sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, has been a rating hit since its launch in the year 2007 and continues to be the favorite show of many after 18 seasons.

But, few know the secrets behind the camera during the recordings of each episode.

According to some media specialized in the clan Kardashians, the triumph that has had such production has been thanks to Kris Jenner, who from the start assumed the responsibility of directing that ‘boat’ under their rules.

The mother of the five women forces all involved in front of and behind cameras, to sign a confidentiality agreement. The producers and cameramen should use protective surgical shoes to not damage the floors of the houses of the members of the famous family.

Given that Kris basically directs the program, and the team of ‘KUWTK’ “practically live” in their home, according to a source from Radar Online, what she says is done, and there is no way to avoid it.

In addition, it is the only one that can review the recorded images and decide which goes to air and whatnot. “There are No exceptions and she can reject anything you don’t like it,” she told a close friend to the magazine OK!

Of course, there are also rules for when the ‘matriarch’ should come out on cameras. The woman of 64 years old, it takes at least two hours applying and combing before recording and requires producers to use certain lighting that allows you to look radiant and young.

For her part, her two young daughters, Kendall and Kylie in some interviews they confessed that their mother forces them to get a manicure every seaman because she hates to see that in every episode they have the same design on their nails.