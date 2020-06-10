Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin And Denzel Curry Posted The Theme Of ‘Pig Feet’

The musicians, Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, and Denzel Curry, have partnered to launch the protest song before the death of George Floyd, ‘Pig Feet’.

The song has arrangements of frantic and sometimes jarring jazz that reflect the contemporary world in the midst of the chaos that happens in the United States.

In a press release on the subject, Martin he commented, “Someone asked me how I felt, I told them that I hurt, without fear, angry, conscious, and prepared to protect my family and me at all costs. I joined black men who felt the same way in order to create something genuine. Pig Feet”.

Recently, Martin collaborated with Ric Wilson in a new EP. For its part, Washington he wrote the music for the documentary, Michelle Obama, ‘Becoming’.