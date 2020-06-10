Film to understand the racial conflict in the united States

The United States has returned to blow up the racial conflict, a social problem that has been addressed in numerous movies and documentaries. From Moonlight, Detroit, and Infiltrated the KKKlan until the recent tape on Michelle Obama, we review the more recent titles in order to understand the crisis.

Malcolm X, The color purple, to Kill a mockingbird, Bamboozled, The Help… there are several films that depict racism during the country’s formation, the war of independence, and after the abolition of slavery. But in the last few years, we have premiered new films that provide a current perspective on the social problem.

‘Moonlight’

When it opened in 2016, Moonlight collected so many accolades that it managed to overshadow the colorful The Land and be the Oscar for best film.

Divided into three segments, chronicles the childhood, adolescence, and maturity of Chiron, a young African-American, fatherless, with a depressed mother and ex-drug users, who grows up in the suburbs of contention in Miami.

Neglected by his family and bullied by his peers, the protagonist tries to become independent and to build their lives in a maze that seems to have no output.

Moonlight marked several milestones: the first movie-themed LGBT with a cast full of black; the second film with a lower budget Oscar-winner; first Muslim -Mahershala Ali – expires on interpretation and the second African-American director in history with a tape oscar-winning.

Frank Ocean, one of the most representative artists of this generation, wrote the foreword to the book based on the film.

‘Infiltrated the KKKlan’

Although it may seem impossible, Infiltrated the KKKlan tells the real story of a policeman African American on Stallworth, who in the 1970s, managed to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan (KKK)the group of white supremacists more important to the United States.

Not discovered that he was a black man, Ron, told with the help of a white police officer who attended the meetings and recorded the conversations.

Both managed to avoid violent acts and showed to the own Pentagon that had members of the army between the ranks of the Ku Klux Klan.

Directed by Spike Lee the film includes numerous references to the past, as stereotypes about the black race on tape as What with the wind; and to the present, with an epilogue that recalls the killing of Charlottesville and the controversial speeches of Donald Trump.

‘Becoming’

Becoming is the title of the book in which Michelle Obama tells her personal story and also the documentary on Netflix that followed the first lady on the tour of presentation, just to get out of the White House.

At the beginning of the film, Michelle condenses his life history with an emphatic sentence: “I’m from the South Side (South Side) of Chicago. That tells you all you need to know about me.”

These sources, in a neighborhood where resides a large number of African-American families of the working class, are very present in the life of Michelle Robinson Obama, is a lawyer who became the first African-American woman who came to the presidential residence.

The leader recalls difficult moments of his life, as when the mother of one of his companions in a university residence and asked to change their room to his daughter because he did not want to live with a black girl.

Through the testimony of Michelle and her conversations with other young people, and their director, Nadia Hallgren builds an x-ray of what it means to be a black woman in the United States.

‘Detroit’

The wave of protests that lives in the United States in 2020 has one of its reflexes in the riots of Detroit in 1967that erupted as a result of the police action in street 12 -mostly black – and resulted in 43 deaths.

The central plot of Detroit is the police violence, in particular, that exerted by agents of white on black citizens. That is to say, the social conflict current.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow film delves into the racism endemic, the feeling of impunity, and the social differences based on racial prejudice.

’13th’

The reform of the criminal justice system in the United States is one of the few political consensuses achieved under the mandate of Trump.

Few politicians in Washington, nor the conservatives, defend the flawed current system, which applies to sentences that are disproportionate to minor crimes that have saturated the prisons of the country, many operated by private companies.

The documentary13th read up on how to bias systemic, that led to certain reforms during the ‘war on drugs’ (‘The War on Drugs’) of Richard Nixon has been derived, decades later, thousands of African Americans behind bars for crimes of skullduggery in poor areas, is sometimes the last link of a criminal hierarchy more complex.

’12 years of slavery’

Directed by Steve McQueen and the Oscar-winning travel until 1841, when slavery was still legal in some states.

It is an adaptation of the autobiography of Solomon Northup (Twelve Years a Slave), a mulatto born free in New York state who was kidnapped in Washington, d.c. in 1841 and sold as a slave.

Slavery was abolished gradually, but racial segregation continued until 1965.

‘Hollywood’

This mini-series of Netflix moves the current allegations about the under-representation of minorities in the film to the golden age of Hollywood. What would happen if the big papers had not been reserved only for white stars?

The mythology of the seventh art has a hidden faceless glamorous, such as the failure of the race Dorothy Dandridge, who played a Cleopatra black but his scenes were deleted and returned to record with Elizabeth Taylor in 1963. The career of Dandridge was truncated and he died in 1965 due to overdose of antidepressants.