Daniela Darcourt Surprised When Singing “Hurt” Christina Aguilera

The singer Daniela Darcourt showed once more her talent and her great voice in a video that went up to her social networks where she is seen performing the song “Hurt” of Christina Aguilera.

Darcourt said that quarantine has changed the lives of the people and the music can improve the mood of all. So she teamed up with her friend and musician Jeani Cerna and did a cover of this song that was a hit in 2009.

The salsa raised the cover in an edition, in black-and-white. “I believe that today more than ever, we miss you dearly our life, we miss inexplicably to the people we love, we miss the ones we have away. This song reflects everything that I feel” said in their social networks.

In the same way, the salsa thanked her colleague for help and she dedicated the song to all her followers. The clip has less than 14 hours on Instagram and already has more than 68 thousand views and thousands of “likes.”

It should be recalled that the singer is serving the social isolation, but since her house has given several interviews and met with Tito Nieves, who suggested him to perform a duet when the pandemic is stopped.