Chip and Joanna Gaines are rich but they are not the stars more rich home improvement

The stars of the reality of home improvement are usually to teach the viewers how to save money on the renovation, sale, and purchase of homes. But the majority of it is earning money, many dollars serious.

For example, Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper have become a household name for his approach simple and familiar to the transformations of the home. For five years, the couple helped a large number of families to create the home of your dreams with a budget using its complementary approach to the design and construction of housing.

The couple has amassed a good fortune in the process, each with a value of $ 10 million each, according to GoBankingRates. In addition to his series, the great company of the couple, Magnolia includes real estate, home improvement, and design services. With $ 20 billion in combined wealth, the couple will not have to worry about money. But they are not the richest in the business.

Some gurus of home improvement are worth more individually

While the couple is worth more than other personalities of the renovation of housing and the reality of real estate, others have a net worth that exceeds only or Chip Joanna Gaines individually.

For example, Christina Anstead, formerly of Flip or Flop, which has a $ 12 million, reports GoBankingRates. I used to be married to Tarek el Moussa when the couple starred in Flip or Flop. But, according to the reports, his net worth exceeds yours. According to Celebrity Net Worth, their wealth, although still extremely healthy, is $ 10 million.

RELATED: why is the girlfriend of Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, contacted his ex-wife for advice?

Anstead has been in other programs, including Brother vs. Brother and Christina on the Coast. She is also the author of the book “The Wellness Remodel”, launched on the 14th of April.

In addition, $ 12 million is the expert on cast star, Ty Pennington. Pennington was at the forefront of the fashion home improvement when it appeared in the series Trading Spaces. The series was a great success in 2000 and lasted until 2008. Pennington and his co-host Paige Davis returned to the program in 2018. Pennington is best known for being the host of the super-popular Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

These stars of home improvement can be the stars of a reality richer than all

In addition to spearheading the list of GoBankingRates the more stars rich in improvements to the home, Property Brothers can be the star of the reality most delicious of them all. Drew and Johnathon Scott, known as the Property Brothers, is worth $ 100 million, each.

Beyond Property Brothers, they have two shows, an additional, Property Brothers: Buying and Selling and Brother vs. Brother. In addition, “they have a production company, Brothers Entertainment, and a line of furniture and decor for indoor and outdoor use, the Collection Scott Living”, according to GoBankingRates.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott feels “blessed” to be put in quarantine with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

The brothers love to show off their sibling rivalry. This might be interesting as Johnathan Scott can end up surpassing his brother in wealth. He is currently engaged with the actress Zooey Deschanel. His net worth is approximately $ 25 million, which would give him an advantage over his brother, real estate broker.

But the boys have a great wealth regardless of their industry of reality. Not only surpass Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for $ 75 million but also far exceed the mogul Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York City. It is currently at $ 40 million.