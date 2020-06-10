Catherine Garcia At WWE RAW, WWE Evolution in FS1

We bring you a brief summary of the news of WWE’s highlights of the last few hours, including the last tribute of MVP Shad Gaspard, the emergence of Catalina Garcia on WWE RAW, and the issuance of WWE’s Evolution in FS1.

Catalina Garcia appears on WWE RAW

Although for many it will be overlooked, yesterday, during the scene of the Decathlon Street Profits and The Viking Raiders were able to see the appearance of Catherine Garcia in the segment. Here we leave you a video where we can see the fighter.

The fighter had an appearance very soon in October 2019 on the roster when he appeared masked accompanying Without a Face. The fighter was signed in the past month of August 2019.

WWE Evolution tonight on FS1

Tonight starting at 7 PM eastern time, the channel FS1 will broadcast the special WWE Evolution which was held on the 28th of October 2018 in the Nassau Coliseum, and that was the first PPV the sole and exclusive female company to date.

The show was as the anti-stellar defense of the title on RAW by Ronda Rousey against Nikki Bella.

MVP pays tribute to Shad Gaspard WWE RAW

Last night we were able to see MVP in a segment backstage wearing a t-shirt in honor of Shad Gaspard. All the benefits obtained by the sale of essta t-shirt that you can find on the web site of PWTees will be delivered to the family of Gaspard, after his fateful death a couple of weeks ago.

A great detail that has been MVP tonight with the family of Shad Gaspard.

