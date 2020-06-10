Case George Floyd: Series and films which will make understand the protests of race in the united States

And states the United States is paralyzed by the various protests arising from the murder of George Floyd. Protests that, despite the social impact that has been generated in the last few days, they are not of the ignorance of the public, due to the racism prevailing in the country, and around the world.

These causes have found an echo in the world of cinema, where their struggle has been reflected. Here we leave several examples:

One of the recognized lately is Moonlight; which shows what difficult is for an African American man, and with a family fractured, growing up on the streets of Miami, despite the discrimination suffered. The tape logs such an impact that it carries an Oscar for Best Film.

This film, also the winner of an Oscar, transports us to the year 1841; where the society was accustomed to that black people were treated as slaves.

This series gives you up to Michelle Obama in their last moments within the White House. The former prime lady speaks of her life and as was the way to getting to be one of the women most important in the world; despite having been subject to acts of racism.

The film accurately reflects the origin of the protests, which today predominate in the streets of the United States: The police violence on black people. ‘Detroit’ account of what happened in 1967, with the acts of violence that generated around 43 deaths.

The tape is pretty much considered a cult; where we see the effort of a young African-American in found be the best diver marine of the naval forces of the United States. On his way, he encounters acts of discrimination and racism on the part of their teachers and their fellow class. An accident seems to ruin his dream, however, he is unable to demonstrate that their desire to transcend VA ms all.