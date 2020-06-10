Blac Chyna is accusing NBC Universal and The Kardashian of racism

Blac Chyna is trapped in a war legal with all the family Kardashian.

The singer filed a lawsuit in October 2017 on the grounds that the media family pressured to cancel her reality show with Rob. Now she says that racism is also a part of that.

For its part, The Kardashian criticizes Blac Chyna on the grounds that the model and dancer made a “desperate attempt” to take advantage of the renewed focus in the country on racism for their own benefit.

Marty Singer, attorney for the family of Kardashian-Jenner, told TMZ.com: “This is a demand of 2 years, in the Blac Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count. Unfortunately, to the surprise of no one, has tilted to a new level of low, changing it to try to take advantage of the emotions and the pain of the moment, swearing with the pain and suffering of the true victims of racial injustice and systemic racism“.

“We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no show Rob & Chyna if there is no Rob & Chyna”.

The lawyer of Chyna, Lynne Ciani, says that Kris accused in secret to Blac Chyna of hitting Rob in December of 2016 and was at NBCUniversal with her accusation.

Ciani claims that no one in the network reported to Chyna of the accusations and says that the situation would have been handled differently if Chyna out white.