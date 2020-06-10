‘Are Best Fiends’: The Link Of Kourtney Kardashian With Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are “best friends” after the breakup of 2015 since the sources insist that Kourtney “is not open” to Scott’s newly single “in a romantic sense”.

The stars of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ came out intermittently between 2006 and 2015, but despite calling to their romance, they remained close for the sake of their three children: Mason, 10, Cruz, seven, and Reign, five.

Last week, the former couple spent time in Utah with their children to celebrate the 37th birthday of Scott, and the sources say that the couple “had great fun”.

An informant explained: “Kourtney and Scott had a lot of fun with the kids in Utah, and the children want to do family trips together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney take as well and how easy it is to with it. It is strange to everyone else, but not for them. Are really like best friends. “

The source also said that Scott, who recently broke up with his partner Sofia Richie, he has been “flirting” with Kourtney, of 41 years, even though beauty “is not open to him in a romantic sense”.

Added to the magazine Us Weekly: “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her, and he thinks he looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he is like another son to Kris [Jenner]”.

It was revealed that Scott and Sofia, 21 years of age, were separated last week after three years together.

A source said: “Technically they are” divided “, but Sophia has been in contact with Scott. There was not a fight or anything bad between them. Sofia just wants to do his own thing while Scott takes care of his health. Sofia believes that Scott has a lot on their plate at this time and believes that it is better to be separated so that he can concentrate on yourself. She just is taking care of him and his best interest and it was primarily their decision to separate. he has spent time with his family and has taken most of his things from the house of Scott “.