Why The Bags Of Carolina Santo Domingo Will Be The It Bags After The Pandemic

We have already spoken of two consequences suffered by the fashion of almost immediately after all global crises. In the first place, the one that most favors the industry: the revenge spending, which makes the fashionistas pull out their credit cards and are shopping out of control after having gone through a period of containment. The second effect is the triumph of the so-called luxury quiet, that keeps you luxury industry without resorting to ostentation, that in times of crisis is not well seen.

This is the context in which the bags least recognizable and the designs that are fleeing logos without stop hugging fabrics impeccable emerge, and that’s why the bags of Carolina Santo Domingo now find your best platform. Her creations, designed in Los Angeles and made in Italy, since the lookup icons as Kate Hudson, Michelle Obama, and Karolina Kurkova.

Its handbags have become the best-kept secret of the really love fashion without the necessity of resorting always to the designs that fill the editorials and front covers of the magazines of trends. Emily Ratajkowski is another one of the fans of the brand, which is already the baton of the famous Mansur Gavriel, that became known for offering bags of great quality and design which is irresistible to much more affordable prices than the major brands of fashion. Both brands share the uniqueness of design anti it bags that become, against all odds, on its bags.

But who is Carolina Santo Domingo? Is none other than the niece of Lauren Santo Domingo, the famed creator of the fashion web deluxe pre-order Moda Operandi? It is also, of course, the premium Tatiana Santo Domingo. After you create the it-bag Bisset Bag from the signature Staud and become the model in one of the most sold and in the preferred of the celebrities, who already showed then to be willing to have in their wardrobes with bags different, all the famous were among them, he decided to create his namesake brand keeping your love for the silhouettes of unique, quality materials and elegance in a calm.

The success of their creations was not long in coming, and in moments like the one we are living is going to become the most critically acclaimed thanks to their prices (ranging between 400 and 750 euros), the sustainability of the designs, their lack of ostentation and his legion of fans famous.