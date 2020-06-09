Video: Relive Here The Presentation Of Maluma In The Virtual Event Dear Class Of 2020

The singer paisa of urban music, Maluma, participated in the virtual event Dearclassof2020 Youtube, which celebrated the graduation of the students of the United States who were not able to have a ceremony group because of the Covid-19.

Next to Maluma, participated in other celebrities of the world singing, or with messages emotional.

Among the celebrities who were present are Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, The former secretary Robert M. Gates, Sundar Pichai, The former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai.