The Secret Life of Lele Pons YouTube Leading Social Wit List May

Of all the new shows that premiered around the world in May, The Secret Life of Lele Pons, a reality series on YouTube, was the one that gave the talk on Instagram, according to The WIT.

The Secret Life of Lele Ponsa production of YouTube Originals, and is available for multiple territories, accumulate a total of 617 thousand followers. The reality series, which debuted on May 19, continues the artist Lele Pons (Internet celebrity American-Venezuelan, YouTuber, actress, singer, dancer, model, and former host of The voice Mexico) as she struggles with Tourette Syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Lele Pons, you have more than 40 million followers.

In the second position is located Control Z Netflix, available for multiple territories and with 410 thousand followers. The series, which debuted on the 22nd of May, is a thriller, a Mexican presents Sofia, a girl, very studious and not very sociable in high school, which seeks to put an end to the acts of a hacker threatening to reveal all the secrets of their friends on social networks. Control Z is starring Michael Round (6.8 million followers), Yankel Stevan (654 thousand), and Ana Valeria Becerril (446 thousand).

Another series from Netflix, Hollywood, took third place with 143 thousand followers. The drama of time-limited develops in Los Angeles after the Second World War and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to reach the city. Produced by Ryan Murphy (629 thousand followers), counts among its cast Jim Parsons (7.5 million), Darren Criss (3 million), Laura Harrier (855 thousand), and David Corenswet (385 thousand).

Space Force that debuted on Netflix on May 29, has 68 thousand followers, positioning themselves in fourth place. Starring and created by Steve Carell, the comedy focuses on the people that are responsible for creating a sixth branch of the armed services Americans call ‘Space Force’. Ben Schwartz (780 thousand followers), Diana Silvers (621 thousand), and Jimmy O. Yang (210 mils) will join Carell in the cast.

Completing the first five, Stargirl (52 thousand) is a series of fantasy based on the character of Courtney Whitmore, a vigilante of the comic series Stars and S. T. R. I. P. E. The series, which debuted in the DC Universe in the United States last month, is starring Brec Bassinger (1.6 million followers), Joel McHale (413 thousand), Yvette Monreal (160 thousand) and Amy Smart (119 thousand).

Solar Opposites is an animated comedy that follows a family of aliens for a better world must take refuge in the heart of America. The series Hulu, which has 45 thousand followers and who occupies the sixth place, it was created by Justin Roiland (501 thousand).

For her part, Sweet Magnolias, which debuted May 19 on Netflix for multiple territories and with 43 thousand followers, is starring Jamie Lynn Spears (1.9 million followers), JoAnna Garcia Swisher (366 thousand) and Carson Rowland (106 thousand). Series romance contemporary based on the series of novels super sales on three women from South Carolina who have been best friends since high school.

Betty HBO took eighth place with 34 thousand followers. The comedy of skateboarding was inspired by the movie Skate Kitchen that follows a diverse group of young women who sail in the predominantly male world of skateboarding. Is starring Rachelle Vinberg (265 thousand followers), Dede Lovelace (31 thousand), and Moonbear (23 thousand).

Based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, The Great Hulu, focuses on the relationship explosive of the monarch with her husband Peter, emperor of Russia. The show features 26 thousand followers on Instagram, while the star and executive producer Elle Fanning has 4.5 million.

The reality series Russian Ostrov grove of TNT, complete the list with 25 thousand followers. With the stars of social networks Sergey Kosenko (3.2 million), Irina Pinchuk (2.6 million), and Nelli Ermolaeva (1.9 million), veto eight bloggers famous travel to an uninhabited island, to live there for several days.