The Dortmund Kneels In Homage To George Floyd

Dortmund. All the staff of Borussia Dortmund, current runner-up of the Bundesliga, put one knee on the ground this Thursday, in a gesture of support to the fight against racism after the violent death of George Floyd, on may 25 in Minneapolis.

In a photo published by the local press, the 28 players pose in the training center with one knee on the floor in front of the camera, placed to form a heart.

“We support the movement of ‘Black-Lives-Matter’ (the lives of black people matter),” wrote the champion of the world in 2014, with Germany’s Mats Hummels on Twitter. “We do not accept any form of racism. For a world that is open and tolerant. Here’s to a better world!”, he added the central.

Numerous athletes have starred in tributes around the world to George Floyd, the african american man of 46 years who died may 25 in Minneapolis (united States) while chanting “I can’t breathe” (can’t breathe) lying the force in the soil and immobilized by the knee of a white police officer, while other officers attended to the scene with passivity.

On Sunday two players from Dortmund, Jadon Sancho, and Achraf Hakimi, exhibited t-shirts with the slogan “Justice for George Floyd’s” in the victory 6-1 over the Paderborn.

After examining their cases, the Federation of German Football (DFB) decided not to punish the players, following a directive from FIFA published this week in which he asked to measure the “context” in this kind of situations.

This Thursday, the former team-mate of Hummels at Bayern Munich and the German national team Jerome Boateng, the son of a Ghanaian, noted that it would be “desirable” that more athletes white celebrities add their voices to the tributes to George Floyd, to send a strong message against racism.

“All the athletes targets that are not expressed currently are not racist, obviously,” he said. “But it is desirable, naturally, to use his notoriety also for this cause. Many do, but I think I still may be many more,” he added.