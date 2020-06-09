The Celebs That Have Opened Up And Confessed His Experiences With Racism

It is an irrefutable fact that in full 2020 we still live in a world in which people are discriminated against –and sometimes killed– by the color of their skin. Racism has been catapulted to the headlines and to the conscience of the world, from the death of George Floyd with protests all over the planet and many celebrities have raised their voices publicly to denounce it.

But looking back over the years there have been numerous celebrities who have spoken about their own bitter experiences with racism, many times at the beginning of their careers in the world of fashion, film or politics.

Michelle Obama

“Ape with high heels” and “gorilla face”. These were some of the derogatory comments that had to suffer on the part of Government officials, the first lady of the United States during his time in the White House, as recounted in an interview with the ‘Denver Post’ in 2017.

In it, Michelle Obama expressed his frustration to know that “after eight years of working very hard for this country, there are still people who don’t see me for who I am because of the color of my skin.”

Idris Elba

Last year, the actor from ‘The Wire’ expressed their disappointment over the rain of racist attacks he suffered when they began to circulate rumors about the possible replacement of Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond.

“One is coming down when the people will say: ‘can’t be’. And actually it turns out that it is by the color of my skin”, confessed the interpreter to ‘Vanity Fair’. “And then if I get the role and it doesn’t work, or works, will there be been by the color of my skin? It is a difficult position in which to put myself when I don’t need it”.

Naomi Campbell

In 2016, the supermodel and activist British Naomi Campbell spoke about his experiences with racism at the beginning of his career in his autobiography, ‘Naomi Campbell’. In it, detailing for example that the censored on several occasions due to his ethnic origin.

“When I started, I do not hire for certain parades by the color of my skin,” he told ‘The Guardian’. “But I didn’t let that affect me. Since I started going to casting calls and acting, being very young, I understood what it meant to be black. You had to make an extra effort. You had to be the double of good”.

Jameela Jamil

The activist for the neutrality of body and actress of ‘The Good Place’ has spoken of the abuse he had suffered on racial grounds on multiple occasions. In an interview with the ‘Huffington Post’ in 2018, the founder of the movement (I Weigh commented that his defense of social justice was inspired by his own experiences growing up as a Pakistani in Britain.

“During my life, I have faced many injustices indirect, racism, harassment, and classism. I come from a poor family and a broken home,” he said. “It was a Pakistani in a country that was not very friendly with Pakistani people… I Suffered physically and verbally harassed in school. He started at the age of 10 and continued up to the 16”. Jamil added: “I’ve experienced racism on the streets, wherever you are, and what I have lived also in the social networks”.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. (Getty)

Chrissy Teigen

The model and writer, of thai ancestry and Norwegian, tweeted recently about an experience of racism that she suffered in 2015: “I fell on the sunglasses this morning in the boulevard of Santa Monica and a kind-looking, seemingly normal, I shouted: ‘Damn Chinese always pulling garbage'”.

The wife of John Legend known for her usual humor and her clever comments, stressed: “That’s not even a stereotype. Put your ideas in order. You are not good, or to be racist“.

Meghan Markle

The past month of May, a video of Meghan Markle speaking about her experience with the racism she put in today. In it, the then actress in the series ‘Suits’ involved in a campaign against racism.

“My name is Meghan Markle and I am here because I believe that this is a campaign in which it is important to participate”, he begins by saying in a few images that look like a shirt in which we can read: ‘Don’t support racism’.

“To me this is something very personal, I am of two races. A lot of people do not know how to identify myself, and many times I’ve had to become a mere spectator of the things that I have said, sometimes offensive jokes, or how you have called me,” he says. And concludes by ensuring that “I am very proud of my heritage, of both parties, where I come from and where I’m going. But I hope that when the time comes to have children, people will have the mind more open to seeing how things change. Have a world full of mixtures makes it better, more beautiful, more interesting.”