Ricky Martin Gets A New Album Titled ‘Pause’

The astro boricua, Ricky Martin joined the list of artists who have been surprised with a new album to launch, without prior announcement, the EP titled “Pause” which can be purchased through the different platforms of digital music.

The production, by the singer himself alongside Julio Reyes Copello, Montana, Raul Refree, Resident and Alejandro Jimenez, features collaborations with other artists such as Sting, Resident, Bad Bunny, Diego El Cigala, Peter Hood, and Carla Morrison.

“The moment that I got the songs mastered I felt that I wanted to follow the traditional process of releasing an album, that is to say, wait weeks and do a big promotion around that. For the first time in my career, I wanted to give it as well, and that the surprise factor to do its magic.

What you will find in this EP is transparency, purity, romanticism, nostalgia, and a lot of life,” said Ricky Martin on ‘Pause’ via a press release.

The album was originally called ‘Movement’, as well as his tour scheduled for this year, but after the expansion of the pandemic by the coronavirus, the multi-award-winning musician resolved to refocus the concept of the disc and rebautizarlo “Pause”.

It was reinvented

This quarantine is much talk of reinvention and if there is an artist who knows it is Ricky Martin. First, he walked away from the ballads and traditional pop to start your own exploration with percussion Afro-Latin Americans: ‘Mary’, ‘The bomb’ and ‘The cup of life’; in the latter two supported by the production and the arrangements of Robi Draco Rosa.

He jumped to the international scene with Livin ‘La Vida Loca’ and consolidated some of the great successes of lesser significance: She Bangs, Private Emotion, and Nobody Wants to be Lonely (with Christina Aguilera).

Then, he took the air for a few years in the Latin American market, (pending Subject, Everything, and nothing and The best thing of my life is you), to end up in the urban beats.

Then stuck sticks as ‘Cold’ (with Wisin & Yandel), ‘La morbidity’ (with Yotuel from Orishas); ‘Vente pa’ acá’, and ‘Not I removed’ (both with Maluma).