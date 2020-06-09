Mariah Carey And The Cast Of “Schitt”s Creek” Performed Her Version Of “Hero”

Not all heroes get the credit or the celebration they deserve. The teachers play such a vital role in all our lives, from shaping how we think, to provide support and encouragement in our formative years. Sunday, Mariah Carey joined the cast of Schitt”s Creek in the character to sing “Hero” to pay tribute to the work that teachers do, and yes, David chose the song.

The performance well harmonized and genuinely emotional was part of the live broadcast of YouTube Originals on Sunday, which was attended by multiple public figures and celebrities in an event called Dear Class of 2020; the speech Michelle Obama was a highlight.

Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) started things off with the signature “well, hello!” before launching into a soliloquy polisilábico in praise to the educators. Of course, the dulcet tones of Patrick Brewer (Noah Nicholas Reid) began with singing, followed quickly by the Jazzagals.

For fans of the program that track of appearances, see Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy), Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson), Ronnie (Karen Robinson), Twyla (Sarah Levy) and Ray (Rizwan Manji).

The release is a really lovely song, but the real jewel in its crown comes with a cameo singing of nothing less than the own Mariah Carey. Just keep your eyes on the face of David. You will not regret it.

What did we saw in Dear Class Of 2020?

The live streaming of YouTube also introduced a performance of “Pomp and Circumstance” of Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic, in addition to appearances from Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, The Simpsons, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Bono, BTS, Lady Gaga, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, the former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, the CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai, the former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Malala Yousafzai.

Obama also gave a speech Dear Class Of 2020 of their own Sunday night in which he urged the graduates to make a change. While the former president addressed the protests earlier this week during a town hall, this was his first keynote address since demonstrations took place all over the country.

The former president Obama stated that the United States is a nation founded on protests, saying that the peacemakers are “patriotic” and those who participate in them are “incredibly inspiring” and make “optimistic about our future.”