Kylie Jenner Posed With A Eccentric Look Valued At 60 Thousand Euros

Kylie Jenner famous businesswoman and the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner it is a true personality of social networks. The influencer has more than 180 million followers on her account of Instagram, where she is always seen wearing the best brands of design and, in addition, with the best looks.

This time, the influencer highlighted by a costosísimo outfit, who dazzled her followers. According to the Cosmopolitan magazine the ostentatious look is formed by a black top that costs 236 euros and is the brand 1017 ALYX 9SM; a few rings of diamonds valued at 46 billion euros, Harry Kotlar, and a pair of orange Chrome Hearts x Off-white, that has a value of 14.630€.

A few weeks ago, Forbes placed Jenner, who won $590 million in the last 12 months, on top of its annual ranking of celebrities’ best pay. The data of Forbes analyzed the earnings before taxes from June 2019 to May 2020 before deducting the fees for managers, lawyers, and agents.