Kendall Jenner is in addition to the Black Lives Matter with an edited photo that its fan made viral

American society remains wrapped in a context in which the crisis by racism is the main protagonist. In this sense, every time is more the artists who join the struggle, and the model Kendall Jenner is one of them. However, apparently she did not of the way in which all thought and showed up in a photo, from your sports car, and showed a poster that backs up the rights of African American citizens.

The image became viral immediately, and no one expected it became a trend. All in all, ms forward was discovered that it was an edition of photography so simple that even took care to erase the shadow of the daughter of Kris Jenner on the floor. In terms of reality, the renowned model s is now offered via her Twitter account, where they assured him that she bean not posed that way or was willing to do it.

The memes Kendall Jenner, not hiceron to wait and until they were posted in the comments of the own tweet. In this sense, the celebrity was exposed to and recalled the occasion in the bean that appeared in a commercial of Pepsi which was dam-censorship-like conditions. All, there was a group of outcasts who seek to get closer to the police when she then removed her blonde wig gives them drinking a Pepsi.

Unlike the model best paid, their popular sisters s have joined the fight against racism in the United States. In fact, Kim Kardashian said that she was willing to use her power and influence in the world to promote the rights of people and inclusion. For its part, Khlo Kardashian and also sum with a postulate that reflects that so your fashion company supports the society.