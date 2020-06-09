Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Characters: Who Is Who In The Family Kardashian-Jenner?

The clan Kardashian wants to conquer it all and this time they will for Netflix. Now, the reality of the family’s most famous entertainment international came to the streaming platform with its first two seasons, although in the United States is in its delivery 18.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is the title of this reality show which premiered on the channel E! on October 14, 2007, which documents the daily life of the family Kardashian-Jenner, formed by the former wife and the children of the late attorney Robert Kardashian, as well as by the ex-husband of Kris, Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

The reality that it is in their season to 18 in the United States comes to Netflix

Although the series has been criticized by many, it continues to have great acceptance among the people, used to see the drama, family fights, love affairs, and all kinds of meetings between the Kardashian.

In the first seasons, the series revolves around Kim, who began to be known for being the circle of friends of Paris Hilton and lead a lifestyle that is very similar, then come to carve out their other sisters. Below, we tell you who is who in the program.

KRISTEN “KRIS” MARY HOUGHTON

“Kris” Mary Houghton is the matriarch of the clan Kardashian (Photo: AFP)

Kristen Mary Houghton, better known as Kris Jenner, is a television personality and entrepreneur American. He was married to Robert Kardashian, with whom he had four children and divorced in 1990. From 1992 to 2014 he was married to Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, with whom he had two daughters.

She is the matriarch of the clan Kardashian, was born on November 5 1955 in San Diego, California. Is the owner of boutique children, Smooch, in Calabasas, California.

CAITLYN “CAIT” MARIE JENNER

Caitlyn Marie Jenner-formerly is known as Bruce William Jenner

Caitlyn Marie Jenner (formerly William Bruce Jenner is a television personality and exdeportista American who gained fame for their achievements in athletics and motorsport. After having won the gold medal in the decathlon in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, he worked on several series and tv movies.

In 2015, culminating a process of sex change by publicly stating her identity as a woman and changing his name.

KOURTNEY MARY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest daughter of Kristen Jenner and Robert Kardashian

Kourtney Mary Kardashian was born on April 18, 1979, in Los Angeles, California. It is a businesswoman and television personality American. In 2005, she starred in the reality show “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive” to raise funds.

She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in performing arts and studied a master’s degree in Spanish in 2002. Along with her sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian wrote their autobiography, “Kardashian Konfidential”. Promoting beauty products, pants, slimming the waist, among others.

KIMBERLY “KIM” NOEL KARDASHIAN WEST

Kim Kardashian is the second daughter of Kristen Jenner and Robert Kardashian, and the main focus of the series during the first seasons

Kimberly Noel Kardashian, better known as Kim Kardashian, was born on 21 October 1980. Is a socialite, entrepreneur, and public figure American. Its prominence has increased as of January 2011 with the premiere of “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” a reality show that she shared with her sister Kourtney Kardashian while leaving The Angels to open its third store DASH in New York. Has launched multiple fragrances and accessories, has been a guest star in leading television programs.

Was made known by the publication of a scandalous pornographic video with the singer of R & B, Ray J, and for her former friendship with Paris Hilton. Has been married three times.

KHLOÉ ALEXANDRA KARDASHIAN

Khloé Kardashian is the youngest woman of the Kardashian sisters and the third of the clan

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is a socialite, entrepreneur, television presenter, and American model who was born on 27 June 1984. Her mother is Kris Jenner and your former spouse is basketball player Lamar Odom.

It calls itself a ‘Khlo Money’ because that earns a lot of money with their own brand Good American and the products they endorse.

ROBERT ARTHUR KARDASHIAN

Robert Kardashian is the youngest and only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian

Robert Arthur Kardashian is a television personality, model and an American businessman, known for appearing in the reality show chain E! “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

He is the son of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, being the fourth son of the couple. he was born March 17, 1987. The year 2012, she launched a line of socks called “Arthur George”.

KENDALL NICOLE JENNER

Kendall Jenner is the first daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner is a model, businesswoman, and television personality American. In 2017 became the model best paid in the world, according to Forbes, with earnings of $ 22 million, toppling Gisele Bündchen, who had been leading the list since 2002.

She was born on November 3, 1995. Already working for firms such as Chanel, Victoria’s Secret, and other major fashion houses of the world.

KYLIE KRISTEN JENNER

Kylie Kristen Jenner is the last daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and the youngest of the clan

Kylie Kristen Jenner was born on August 10, 1997. Achieved certain notoriety in the tabloids and on television programs following his appearance on the reality show self-promotional of the family Kardashian “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

She has a net worth of US$1,750 million. The young man built his fortune on the basis of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, as well as its support to a company subscription of makeup called Boxycharm. In addition, he was the protagonist of his own reality television known as “Life Of Kylie” (2017).

