Kanye West: Kris Jenner Sends Affectionate Greeting On The Birthday Of Her Son-In-Law

The singer Kanye West is name-day this June 8, so Kris Jenner decided to dedicate some words to form an important part of the family Kardashian-Jenner. Let us remember that he is married to Kim Kardashian, who already has two children.

Through social networks, Jenner she extended her greetings with photos family, where evidence of the existing relationship with the controversial singer.

In the publication, one of the mom’s most popular of American television stressed the qualities of her son-in-law, who has enough affection.

“You are a son amazing father, husband, uncle, brother, and friend… Thanks for being a part of such a special and important part of our family. I love you very much”, said Instagram the matriarch of 64 years.

In the photos, you will observe Jenner accompanied by the singer in a toast in front of the sea. It also reveals various moments in which her daughter, Kim, and the clan Kardashian go with West. In addition to looks at the rapper with her daughter, who embraces you and takes you by the hand.

It is worth noting that the producer is just passing the quarantine at her mansion in California, United States. A few days ago it was announced that would have come to an agreement with his wife.

According to sources in the channel shows E! Entertainment, the couple decided not to spend a lot of time together to be able to concentrate on their activities separately.

This would contribute to plans that would have the author of the album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy because that would be working on new musical material.