Kanye West Celebrates Its 43 Years: Kris Jenner Dedicates A Tender Greeting On Instagram

The rapper Kanye West meets today, June 8, 43 years, surrounded by his family, with whom he lives together during the quarantine period at his mansion in California, United States.

A few days ago it became known that I lived life to something special Kim Kardashian, his wife. Therefore, according to revealed a source to E! Entertainment, both came to the agreement not to spend a lot of time together and concentrate on their tasks separately.

Being beneficial for the singer, who would be working on new music. West, who has won a total of 21 Grammy awards, making it one of the artists most successful of all time, receives the 43 away from the luxurious holiday that tends to offer.

By his side his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner took advantage of the social networks to send you a heartfelt message for his birthday. “You are a son amazing father, husband, uncle, brother, and friend… Thanks for being a part of such a special and important part of our family. I love you so much” it reads in your message Instagram.