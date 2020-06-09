Hollywood Actors Who Hated Her Character More Recognized

During six seasons of the series ‘Lost’, Lilly played ‘Kate Austen’, being her first major role in the Hollywood industry. However, the actress acknowledged, in 2018, to the podcast ‘The Lost Boys’, there were moments very bitter during filming.

“During the third season, I had a very bad experience on the set. I besieged to do a scene that included a naked part and I felt I had no voice or vote in the whole thing. I felt mortified and, for the time we had finished, I was shaking and crying,” said Evangeline.

The similar situation she had to live while filming the fourth season. According to the actress, despite the claim and to discuss the fact of having to undress, she said that was not heard by the directors or producers.