Eiza Gonzalez Looks Silhouette With Skinny Jeans In Los Angeles

The actress Eiza Gonzalez was captured by the paparazzi when leaving a café in the city of Los Angeles, California.

The star of Bloodshot she used a white blouse in black sleeves, the phrase “American Horror Story” stamped, as well as several a few dolls that are similar to the president Donald Trump with her characteristic cap of “Make America Great Again”. She also flaunts your silhouette with skinny jeans to the hip.

Gonzalez combined her look with a boot-type biker black color, a scarf of blue tied to her jeans, and some dark glasses.

Because she went to a cafe to buy an iced drink, Eiza used a mask blue, one of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Eiza Gonzalez went out to the streets of Los Angeles to join the protests against racism in the United States, against the death of George Floyd and in honor of Breonna Taylor, another victim of the police brutality against African-Americans.

The demonstrations were also attended by celebrities such as Cole Sprouse, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.

In one of the protests, the Mexican drove along Hollywood Boulevard, where protestors painted a black star of Donald Trump in the Walk of Fame.

Before going to burst the protests in the United States, the actress had passed the quarantine in her home in Los Angeles, in the company of her mother. In addition, it continues waiting for the premiere of the films Godzilla Vs. Kong and Cut Throat City.