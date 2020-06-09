COMPANY / Platform Rakuten TV Launches The Service Subscription STARZPLAY In The Platform

Rakuten TV has announced today the launch of a new service SVOD (VOD by subscription) on the platform, STARZPLAY, the service subscription international premium belonging to the group STARZ, which offers access to original series, a wide catalog of films and other content acclaimed by the critics. The association between both parties strengthens the growth of Rakuten TV in Europe after the recent launch of different channels temticos, which allows users to find a wide range of content in a single click. From now on, STARZPLAY is available in millions of households thanks to the application pre-installed the platform on Smart TVs and the button Rakuten TV on the remote control of the main manufacturers of televisions, that allows users direct access to the platform.

Users of Rakuten TV in Spain, the Uk, Italy, France, and Germany have already the opportunity to enjoy this new service of subscription premium, which in addition offers a free trial period. After, the subscription to be available for only 4,99€ per month. The service could be used within the application Rakuten TV through the Smart TVs, web, and devices mobile.

STARZPLAY to provide users of Rakuten TV access to a line of exclusive programming and premium films and series for television, among which is the new series The Great, written by the Award-nominated scar® Tony McNamara (The Favorite) and starring Elle Fanning (Malfica, Frankenstein of Mary Shelley) and Nicholas Holt (X-Men, Tolkien), which will premiere June 18 at the streaming service. The series is a drama strict and comic that aims to be one of the surprises of the season and which chronicles the rise to power of Catherine the Great, the woman with the reign ms throughout the history of Russia.

Other tools highlights that will arrive on the platform are; the number of crimes of Jerry Bruckheimer, Hightown (already available); the anticipated series in Starz Original starring Mary J. Blige’s, Power Book II: Ghost; Castle Rock, the series of terror psychological of Stephen King and J. J. Abrams starring Lizzy Caplan and Tim Robbins; the award-winning series Ramy and finally, The Act, with an Award-winning scar® Patricia Arquette and Joey King.

Teresa Lopez, Director of Content at Rakuten TV Europe, says: “STARZPLAY will allow us to enrich our current proposal providing an offer to ms varied and extensive within the platform. We are excited about this new release and very committed to continuing to strengthen our content offering to provide content that is of maximum quality and complete experience to our users in a single click.”

“This association multi-territorial creates an exciting opportunity to expand our reach in the market and to introduce the wide catalog of series and movies from STARZPLAY to new audiences,” says Superna Kalle, senior Vice president of Digital Networks International Starz. “We hope to deepen our relationship with viewers in European countries through Rakuten TV, which shares our commitment to providing the American public with premium content combined with an experience easy to use”.