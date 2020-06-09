Cole Sprouse and Kai Gerber are allowed to see together in a protest against racism in Los Angeles.

Just A few days before they announced the split between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, the artists of Riverdale have continued on with their lives separately, as, while Lili has been declared bisexual, Cole has been seen with the girl with whom he was accused of having been unfaithful to his ex-girlfriend.

Cole Sprouse was captured along with Kaia Gerber, after his break with Lili Reinhart

Cole has been one of the celebrities who has been most active in the protests against racism, Black Lives Matter and was recently captured in one of them in Los Angeles next to Kaia Gerber.

Cole Sprouse & Kaia Gerber protested at a Black Lives Matter march together in Los Angeles https://t.co/dpJRdDWq6D pic.twitter.com/zukgdt7Ix6 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 8, 2020

Although Cole and Kaia were not alone as they were joined by Madelaine Petsch, Eiza González, and Margaret Qualley, fans suspect that something might be going on between them, as before it ended with Lili, he was accused of having been unfaithful with the model.

Cole Sprouse is back protesting in the streets less than a week after his arrest. https://t.co/STr2LOrBYq — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 8, 2020

During the first protests, Cole was arrested, so it is admirable that despite this bad experience, the actor of Riverdale follows to fight against racism.