Christina Aguilera Hits To Be Displayed As God Brought The World

Christina Aguilera has been left without words to her followers after sharing in her account of Instagram a couple of photographs / The cutting Edge

Cristina Aguilera has been left without words to her followers after sharing in your account Instagram a couple of photos in which it appears topless in just a few seconds postcards housed the networks and went viral.

In them we see the singer American enjoying the sun from the balcony of her house, wearing only a white towel and leaving their breasts half uncovered.

“Stay nice and calm,” wrote the actress also in their social network.

The images became a success because you have already overcome the 314 thousand “likes”, and accumulate to more than 3 thousand comments of followers; even the actress, and the famous actress and friend of Chris, Halle Berry, reacted to the publication with three emojis of hearts red.

Concerned about her fans

Recently she initiated a challenge from their social networks; the #DiaryDares aims to support their followers to external their feelings in the current context of emergency health.

The star of 39 years shares this with all her fans which are located in isolation in these moments, due to the pandemic by Covid-19:

“At this point, it is essential to deepen, to listen to ourselves and create a ‘safe space’ for each other… to share our experiences in current or past difficulties or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we want to live when we get out of this, and what we leave behind,” wrote the American singer.

Writing daily is not something new for her: “I have always been helped to do this. Keep Me strong and focused, and allow me to reflect and hear my own voice among all the noise of this business. In reviewing them, I feel grateful for being able to remember how it has shaped my life and how my journey has led me to here.”

The interpreter ”But I remember You,” she stressed in a posting on her social networks, her friend Demi Lovato has added to the challenge.