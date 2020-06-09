Christina Aguilera celebrates 10 years of the album Bionic with tremendous surprise

A day like today, the 8th of June, but 10 years ago Christina Aguilera was launching her sixth album titled “Bionic” and to celebrate this event the singer has decided that the song “Little Dreamer” to be available for the first time in all digital platforms.

This theme was only possible to find it as an additional track on iTunes, which is why the fans of Christina Aguilera have been fascinated with this news and have not hesitated to position the song in the first places of the lists of popularity more important.

In the same way, it can be seen that in social networks has created the hashtag #JusticeForBionic to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the sixth studio album of the famous singer, which did not get the reception she deserved because experts believe that it was a work of music that is very ahead of her time.

Christina Aguilera proved the failure of Bionic

“Bionic” was released on June 8, 2010, under the record label of RCA Records and had three singles promotional: “Not Myself Tonight” “You Lost Me” and “Woohoo”, the latter in collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj. The album managed to debut in the position number 3 of the quoted list Billboard 200.

The sixth album from Christina Aguilera, who at that time had made to consecrate herself as a true pop icon, got mixed reviews by the experts and the sales were very low in comparison to the ones that were their previous musical works.

But such events have not been an impediment to which fans consider “Bionic” as one of the albums most iconic in pop music, which managed to become the first album of the singer in to have the seal of Parental Control due to the lyrics explicit of their songs, which were notable for having a large influence on the electropop.