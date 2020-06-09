Camila Cabello Participates In The Version Of Beautiful Day By U2

The own Bonus presented the interpretation, commanded by Finneas and featuring the voices of Chris Martin, Camila HairTy Dolla $ign, Tove Lo, Khalid, Leon Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt and Noah Cyrus.

“As Irish, I have always believed that the United States is not a country but an idea. A dream that belongs to all the world. Now I know that the world remembers that it is an idea that didn’t even belong to many Americans. And for many African Americans, the torch of the Statue of Liberty is far from being a beacon of hope. It is often a flashlight in the face”, has raised Bonus.

And she added: “there Were storm clouds in Dublin when we recorded ‘Beautiful day’. But the song is not a description of where we were, it is a prayer about where we could go and dream of where we should be. We now know that the United States is a song by writing. That the United States could be the best song that the world has never heard. It is a thought far-fetched that the United States still does not exist. And even wilder than the Class of 2020 could be the people who create it”.

‘Dear Class of 2020’ was attended with speeches by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, BTS, Lizzo, Justin Timberlake, Barack and Michelle Obama, and many other famous faces.