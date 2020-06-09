Black Mirror: Are All The Episodes Of Black Mirror Are Connected To Each Other?

Black Mirror has been hallucinating since it began in 2011. But, how are connected all the episodes of the science fiction drama?

Black Mirror is a series unlike any other, set in the present, past, and future, and each episode is different and does everything to make you think about the impact of technology on society. The fifth season was launched in Netflix in the past year but has yet to be renewed for another series. However, given the popularity of the program, it seems unlikely that they will cancel.

Creator Charlie Brooker said there will be a delay because you do not know “what stomach would have to the stories about societies that are falling apart” given the current global circumstances.

While Black Mirror jumps backward and forward in time throughout the five seasons, there are questions if, in reality, everything takes place in the same universe.

According to Brooker, it was not intended to be in a just world, however, as they planted more Easter eggs, more began to make sense.

Brooker commented that it was always the plan, but “in reality now seems to imply that it is all a shared world”.

This can be seen in many of the episodes in which reference is made to another story, one way or another, which means that, in fact, they are all connected.

How are connected all the episodes of Black Mirror?

In the universe of Black Mirror, while the first episode is The National Anthem, the timeline actually begins with Bandersnatch, which is launched in 2018.

Here, the young programmer Stefan is becoming the novel of a writer crazy in a video game, and once in a while, a symbol is displayed in white with three white tips.

This is not the first time that the symbol appears in Black Mirror, as it appears mainly in White Bear, where Victoria, who was involved in the murder of a child, is taken to the White Bear Justice Park, where she is forced to live the rest of their days. persecuted and humiliated.

The symbol is the sign of the theme park and, therefore, there is the theory that is the sign of a company or agency that you are experiencing with people, and is behind the theme park and oversees to Stefan, that he had experienced since he was a child.

Another theory is that Stefan is also in the White Bear Justice Park with Victoria, where they relive the same torturous days after the murder of their father.

The National Anthem is the first episode of the drama in which prime minister Michael Callow is blackmailed for having sex with a pig on live television to save the life of a princess.

In a time of advancement in The National Anthem, it shows a headline that reads: “Geraint Fitch, free of irregularities after a fight paparazzi”.

This same person appears in both The Waldo Moment as in Be Right Back, which means that take place around 12 months after the events of The National Anthem.

In Shut Up and Dance, where he blackmails a group of people to take part in a bank robbery, reference is made both to the divorce of the prime minister Callow as to the ultimate Victory of the trial of the White Bear.

Similar technology is also seen time and again, in Black Mirror.

In Striking Vipers of the fifth season, the friends Danny and Karl’s use of “grains” to concentrate on a video game of virtual reality.

This seems to be the beginning of the same technology that is used in The Entire History of You, where everything you see is being recorded so you can rewind and look at it later.

The technology seems to have come a long way in 15 million merits, but it is not too far in the future.

One of the shows advertised in 15 Million Merits is Hot Shots and makes reference to his debut soon at Shut Up and Dance.

The postscript at The Waldo Moment also presents an ad for Hot Shots in the background also.

Meanwhile, the technology in White Christmas is used in a multitude of episodes.

One of them is the “cookie” that can be implanted in the brain of someone to download his consciousness into a chip.

While the “cookie” was used initially to do simple things like household chores, also used a digital copy of the person to which humans can be taken, bought, sold, and tortured at will.

Another piece of technology mentioned on numerous occasions, it is the Z-Eye that manipulate what people can see.

For example, the “cookie” is used in Hang the DJ, where a withdrawal takes the consciousness digital single people and see if they end up with the person who pretended to be in various scenarios 99 times.

This is so when they are in real life, the withdrawal knows that this is the right person for them.

The Z-Eye is also used in Men Against Fire when the soldiers kill what they think are soldiers mutated when in reality they are just citizens who the Government has deemed unclean.

Then used the same technology in Arkángel, where a mother wants to prevent her daughter to see bad things in the world so that it has implanted the eye Z to make sure that it controls all that he sees his daughter in an attempt to protect it.

Then, although all of the stories in Black Mirror can be very different, there are Easter eggs scattered throughout many of the episodes, indicating that everything is connected.