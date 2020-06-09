Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish And More Came Out To Protest By George Floyd

Since two weeks ago, the United States has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Thousands of people have poured onto the streets, inside those that stand out are the various personalities of the world of the arts and music.

Within the large number of celebrities who joined in the days of revolt, claiming the message “Black Lives Matter”, are Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Yungblud, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas, Michael B. Jordan and Cole Sprouse just to name a few.

Here some of the postings of these celebrities

Halsey, a famous artist, and activist, we posted on his Instagram: “peaceful Demonstrators were fired and threw tear gas and physical assaults without a break. Do you think that is not happening, are just the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police keep you safe, right? You’re wrong.”, said Halsey.

Another of the artists who stood out in the midst of the revolt was Billie Eilish. The interpreter cuts as “Bad Guy” or “Lovely” took to the streets with a poster that included the phrase “stop killing black people”

Ariana Grande was another one of the young stars showing their discontent in the streets. The artist, in addition, to constantly messages in your account of Instagram.