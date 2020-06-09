😍 The 15 Best Movies Music Netflix 👍

Netflix is easily one of the best sites for watching movies and series and, of course, also for music. Unfortunately, the musical movies from Netflix are not as abundant and they end up appearing in a much smaller number between the movies ordinary.

Even so, there are some titles excellent and can be found on the streaming service. To help you choose the best, we have separated the main movie from Netflix of the music that can be found there. I look at them then and look at them before one is eliminated from the catalog in the platform!

1. The Land

It is difficult to even have heard of La La Land. The award-winning film is easily one of the best musical movies of Netflix that you can find on web sites for movies and series.

It tells the story of an aspiring actress and jazz musician, each with a big dream. Begin this relationship while pursuing those dreams, but some obstacles in the way end up complicating everything. As nominated for an Oscar in its release year, it is the type of movie that you must see now!

2. Records Cadillac

This film is very interesting and portrays nothing less than Beyoncé in one of the main roles. Takes place in the 1950s in the united States and tries to give a musical perspective of what was happening at that time.

In fact, he does everything possible to tell you a bit about the history of the great musicians of the decade. This includes Muddy Waters, Leonard Chess, Little Walter, Howlin ’Wolf, Etta James, and Chuck Berry.

3. Across the universe

If you like the Beatles, you can’t stop to see Across The Universe. The film has a story as normal as any other but uses the songs of the quartet British to make the plot more interesting.

The good thing is that many of the songs were different versions and all are sung by the actors themselves instead of using the original version. This makes it good to watch even for those who do not know the collection of the band’s music.

4. Almost famous

This is a film that is a little risky to include in the list of movies from Netflix for music. After all, he is not exactly a musical, but its focus is on the music from beginning to end.

Shows a story semi-biographical of its director, Cameron Crowe, when he got a job as a writer for Rolling Stone magazine at the age of 15 years. Its aim was to accompany a rock band on tour in the 1970s.

The movie is really funny, humorous, and has an incredible soundtrack. This is true for the songs used in the middle of the movie, like the ones created for the film itself.

5. Moulin Rouge

This is another of the musical from Netflix most well-known of our list. Moulin Rouge was already a great success in its launch, but even more, people ended up discovering the film when it came to the transmission platform.

Shows the life of a writer who falls in love with one of the prostitutes in the famous brothel French that gives the film its name. The good thing is that all the songs sung are very popular, despite the fact that the film has a story set in the NINETEENTH century.

6. The fantastic factory of chocolate

This classic movie released in the 1970s is one that you can’t lose. It is a good option for those who are already fans and want to see it again, or even for those who only saw the remake of 2005 and want to know how the first movie is.

It tells the story of some children who win a contest and have the chance to visit a chocolate factory. The songs are really fun and make the movie even better.

7. Sweeney Todd: the barber demon on Fleet Street

Even if you haven’t seen it, it’s likely you’ve heard of Sweeney Todd. We say this because in addition to having much success in this version, the film was also based on a musical that has been well known for years.

It tells the story of a barber who spent 15 years away from their profession and family. When you finally can return home, he decides to take revenge on the judge who falsely accused him of crime to steal his wife and daughter.

8. The corpse bride

If you like animation, Corpse Bride is one of our suggestions. The movie of Tim Burton shows the plot of a man indecisive about your marriage that ends up being imprisoned by a dead woman by mistake.

Don’t have many songs, but the ones that are there are of high quality. The film itself is also very interesting and worth to see it, very appropriate to see it with the family during the weekend.

9. The strange world of Jack

As we are talking about animations and music, of course, you can’t help but recommend Jack’s Strange World. It was all done in stop-motion and is filmed as one of the best in its class.

For those not in the know, tells the story of some beings that live in the land of Halloween. They spend the whole year preparing for this holiday, but the skeleton Jack ends up getting tired and looking for something new to celebrate.

When facing the land of Christmas, is entranced, and tries to stop the event to their friends. Of course, a Christmas prepared by monsters does not end so well.

10. The dirt: the confessions of Mötley Crüe

For fans of the band Mötley Crüe, the movie the Dirt can be a great choice. He does everything he can to tell part of the story of the band and its members when they were at the peak of his success in the 1980s, also serving as a documentary.

Of course, it is a difficult task to place only a movie, but the result is quite fun. As it could not be otherwise, the soundtrack is great and several of the songs the band played throughout the film.

11. The music of the soul.

For those looking for musical movies from Netflix, here is another good suggestion. In this film, we follow the story of four women discovered by a music producer, and that form the group Sapphires.

The initial objective is to transform them into a great success in the scene of soul music. The focus changes slightly when you take to entertain the American troops during the Vietnam War, and can also be classified as a dramatic film.

12. Gaga: Five foot two

This suggestion is a little different on our list of movies from Netflix of music. After all, it is a documentary about the singer Lady Gaga and the production of his fifth album while it was still recording.

It also shows behind-the-scenes of his performance in the rest of the Super Bowl. If you are a fan of the artist, it is a title that you really can’t miss.

13. Jersey Boys

This is great music to accompany, whether you are a fan of the band portrayed or not. It tells the story of singer Frankie Valli and his backing band, known as the Four Seasons.

This is one of the musicals on Netflix most interesting of our list, as is to be expected of something biographical. An account with some of the biggest hits of the band, as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

14. Mary Poppins comes back

If you are a fan of Mary Poppin’s original or someone that has not seen the classic movie, this could be a good title to see. Somehow follows the story of the old movie, with the return of Mary, who will now help with the children of the children she had care originally.

Even being more modern, and has effects even more impressive. It is definitely one of the best musical movies from Netflix to watch with the whole family.

15. burlesque

Starring Cher and Christina Aguilera, Burlesque is another great suggestion to visit. Tells the story of a girl who tries to pursue their dreams in the big city.

She ends up going to work at a club burlesque after being rejected in multiple auditions. And it is exactly there where you have the opportunity to show your talents as a singer and help to revitalize the place.

What did you like the best musical movies of Netflix?

What Aprovechaste our list to see some of the best musical movies of Netflix? So don’t forget to leave your comment telling us what you think about the suggestions, also see our list of the best applications for watching movies and series.