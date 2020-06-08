With the hair of Loki, Tom Hiddleston broadcast live and it was all the rage in networks

While the filming of the series the God of deception and brother of Thor in the MCU (Cinematic World of Marvel for its acronym in English) intended to be released on the platform streaming Disney+, is interrupted as dozens of events and public activities, the British actor gave joy to his fans, wearing the hair of the antihero. Which in turn points to a hypothesis of the return of the recordings of the fiction.

image.png

The purpose of the live, it got thousands of connected users, was to raise funds to be allocated to the National Theater of the United States before the pronounced crisis left by the pandemic, especially pronounced in the branches of the art.

The appearance of the actor rocked the networks to the point that his name became a trend, that is to say, in the most commented on Twitter. “Tom Hiddleston has just brightened up my day, month, and year”, “Tom Hiddleston with black hair is the best thing that has happened to me in the life,” “I, when I saw that Tom Hiddleston is trending on Twitter and overdid alive”, was some of the comments more prominent.

What is certain is that the confirm that it is located in the United States, increases the hypothesis of the return of the god of trickery to retake the recordings.

Hiddleston is committed to social causes. The actor, who also served in other films such as “War Horse”, “Kong” and “Crimson Peak”, works with UNICEF and is voluntary in efforts to prevent depression and suicide.