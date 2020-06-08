What Are Friends For Ever And Ever? Demi Lovato And Nick Jonas Back In The Mouth Of All The News Of This

The sanitary measures which changed our life and habits affected both artists that many had to be as creative as possible in order not to lose their validity. And perhaps not all of it has to do with staying popular, but figures such as Demi Lovato are doing this.

This is the new challenge that started Christina Aguilera, who got involved directly in the American singer along with other stars such as Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Bethenny Frankel and Halle Berry to create the famous newspaper of quarantine.

Moved by the month of mental health that was held in may, Aguilera saw the opportunity to use the well-known #DiaryDares to share, reflect and express themselves with freedom and as we know, the musical artist she accepted the challenge because that is a personality that always committed to the psychological well-being.

On the other hand, a few days ago the composer was in the mouth of all after knowing each other what really happened with the cruel betrayal of the Jonas Brothers for with her. Let’s remember that Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas were great friends for 10 years.

It all started when both of the shared work filming Camp Rock for Disney, then what the pop star and the singer became so united that they shared projects, so they created together with the label Safehouse Records and autollamaban best friends.

That relationship lasted for years, even when the voice of I Love Me began dating Wilmer Valderrama, the faster that they already started to share time together and even went on holiday together. They were so united that when Justin Bieber and One Direction were the scenarios and Jonas Brothers lost ground, Demi gave them support and even helped Nick with his solo project.

But once achieved what it needed, the artist gave back to his friend, in crisis by the consumption of toxic substances left the actress paddle alone, and that’s not all… in the year 2018 Lovato almost lost his life due to an overdose and when she was in rehab Nick took an important step without your presence.

Married with Priyanka Chopra and became intimate Valderrama, even when it was said that he had brought into the world of addiction to Demi. After knowing that, we can confirm that one more time, the entrepreneur of 27 years gave everything in friendship to forget about herself.