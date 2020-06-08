TOP 5 Videos Of Famous – June 3, 2020

In days like these in which we are all most of the time at home, the various social media platforms have unleashed even more fury among the people and the celebrities do not escape from this, reaching out to share not only their workouts to keep their figures – in many cases, enviable – but also what they do to distract themselves in their spare time, conversations with other celebrities, and even a scoop. The social networks are the most direct way of connecting celebrities with their fans!

That’s why today, we’re going to bring the Top 5 videos of a famous must-see for today, June 3, 2020.

1. Sebastian Yatra continues to enjoy TikTok

The singer-songwriter Colombian Sebastian Yatra brought his family to their videos on the platform TikTok and the result is very funny.

2. LL Cool J made up a rap for George Floyd and his assassination

The talented LL Cool J created a rap inspired by the abuse of police power on the African American population of the United States.

3. CNCO joins the protests

The successful boy band CNCO said this in the protests of the city of Miami to require equal rights for African Americans in the United States.

4. Camila Cabello shows her talent at home

The talented Camila Cabello sounds like the star she is in this acoustic session from home in Miami, where it passes the landfill next to her boyfriend, who is also the singer Shawn Mendes.

5. The children of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen practice social distancing

¡Adorable! So are the children of the model and tv presenter Chrissy Teigen, and singer John Legend, as they practice their respective protocols of social distancing.