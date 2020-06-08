The Pilot For HBO Will Be In Charge Of The Director Of Chernobyl

The Last Of Us announced the last March that it would arrive in serial format to HBO. So, despite the initial plans passed for the making of the film, Neill Druckmann, the director of both the first delivery as of the sequel, he said that the best idea was to make a series, cementing this opinion in the density of the story. Therefore, he asserted that in a movie could not explore in-depth both the plot as the characters, a fact that itself could be performed in a hypothetical series, shortly after, he ended up confirming. And today, almost 3 months later, we had more news on this future project.

Johan Renck and Craig Mazin, director and creator of Chernobyl, will collaborate on this pilot

As we have been able to learn the portal anglo-Saxon Screen Rantthe director Johan Renck, who was in charge of the 5 episodes Chernobyl and Craig Mazin, the creator of the work inspired by the tragedy of soviet socialist republics, will return to collaborate on this project of the American chain. So, you will be in front of, as a minimum, the pilot of the series, news that has excited the fans because of the quality of Chernobyl one of the series stars of the past year. If time is unknown, more details, like the cast, although many rumors suggest Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Joel and Ellie, everything points to that we will be receiving more news of this project dates to come.

Covering the first installment of the saga, the series of The Last Of Us is dated to some time in the next year. For the moment, we know few details beyond the director of the pilot, having been confirmed at the time that the production will begin after the launch of The Last Of Us Part the sequel, which will arrive this coming June 19, in less than 2 weeks.