The Photo Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock Who Has Infuriated Her Mother

The girls of Little Mix have always made it very clear two things: that their sexuality, and how they choose to express it, it is not a matter of no one more than yours, and that they will not tolerate criticism for behaviors that their peers applaud and celebrate.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, for example, released several days ago, a very artistic image in your account of Instagram in which she was posing back to the camera adorned only with the bottom part of her bikini. Any person who dares to afearle your decision to share that snapshot, as inappropriate, you will receive a response very sharp for its part, with the exception of her mother. And this has placed both in a very uncomfortable situation.

“When I went up that photo, in particular, my mother said to me: ‘hey, Leigh-Anne! You’ll last a bit!'”, she confessed now in statements to the Daily Mirror.

The problem is that her mother is not the only one who thinks that way: one of her older brothers also share that view, and between the two have gotten that Leigh-Anne begins to doubt herself.

“Now I feel awful. And at the same time… I think that people do far worse things,” she said.

In view of the photo in question can still be found in your profile, it seems that she has finally decided to make a deaf ear to the complaints of her family.

On the other hand, Leigh-Anne has always considered that both her companions -Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson – as she offered, unintentionally, a good example to their younger fans regardless of if they are dressed provocatively or running choreography risqué.

“It is true that we have a responsibility immense. I love being able to say that nobody sees me going out to queens from a bar or taking drugs. We don’t do things as well. It is not that we should try to be a model of rectitude, it just comes out naturally,” noted recently in this regard.