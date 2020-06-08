The Movies From Netflix That Never They Would Be Triumphant (Or Never Had) In The Film: It Is The Effect Television Film

In the last few weeks, we have spoken on several occasions of a phenomenon that still continues to surprise us: the fact that the movies from Netflix that are not down from the top most seen for weeks are productions that do not fit into our idea of what successful.

We talk about titles that have not been exhibited before in the cinema (when are fictions themselves) or if they have done have gone unnoticed (when are fictions licensed that Netflix has added to its catalog a few years later). Titles that do not usually feature stars known (not to be actors of the series that succeed on the platform), with mixtures of genres, and finishes visual (here come into play many prejudices) that remind us more to films than to films that they would be triumphant in the film.

And that is precisely what happens. Netflix has risen, the effect of the television film desktop that so many spectators trap at the end of each week, but as issued by Netflix, as it is often covered by the media as if they were premieres of the big screen, it seems that they are anything else. But these eleven years doing the generalist. Even HBO, with its acclaimed and award-winning tv movies, another most beautiful and cool of naming the films of a lifetime.

We are aware that this is not you’re finding the gunpowder. If you’re fans of the cinema and the television, and you’re a little position in the industry streaming, you know that Netflix is the platform that most productions (own and others) offer a week-to-weekend the more general in their content, in all formats and for all audiences. In addition to the series and films that they fund, they also incorporate a lot of titles outside, not even recent, and are often more successful in business.

We can get several current examples. A few weeks ago, Netflix released The squad of death, a film with Alexander Skarsgard that saw the light in the film in 2019 without causing a lot of noise, and he spent several days at the top. Something similar happened with the Game Night, a comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, which premiered in cinemas in 2018. Also with Dangerous Lies with Camila Mendes, of Riverdalein their sharing, of their own creation, and this one had the conventional appearance and approach to simple of a tv movie of intrigue.

But perhaps the greatest success of the American company in this format of original productions without stars or big claims is To all the guys that I fell in love with. A romantic comedy, a teenager with a couple of updates to the genre that sparked an international phenomenon in 2018.

The status of watch series and movies on Netflix

Why, then, did succeed in Netflix movies that never they would be triumphant (or never had) in the film? It is very simple. First, what the public majority sees does not always have a relationship with the prime minister’s most acclaimed sometimes not even with the media. You would be surprised to know how many Spanish productions box-office hits have a nomination for a Goya, and the same thing happens at the Oscars.

The general audience, with the exception of cultural phenomena as Avengers or Parasites, consuming fictions, the more entertaining, light, and conventional, the better, as those of which we speak today. In the second place, we are able to raise the facilities of viewing. If what we indicated above we add that on Netflix you can enjoy movies and series when you want, where you want them (both in place as in the device) and no ads, makes all the sense in the world that these productions are in the ranking of most seen.

Finally, let us consider that this is what Netflix wants, add it, and add it to your catalog without having always in mind the quality. So we had a few months ago, expert Elena Neira: “Netflix is the new television. Before we arrived, encendíamos the tv and watched 300 minutes per day. There is now a growing proportion of the audience that has passed those hours to Netflix. They are interested in attracting the greatest number of hours of leisure”.

But in this debate, there is also the place for some estimations of a more social and cultural. For example, the prejudices they suffer from cinephilia film entertainment since we don’t even speak of tv movies. The saga Avengers one of the most successful in the history of cinema and unquestionably a global phenomenon, it continues to generate many misgivings only because they belong to the genre of superheroes. The Oscars are designed to make a hole in the last few seasons.

Why is it better, then, to say that you have seen Dangerous Lies a movie of the desktop of Antenna 3? The two are fictions that meet their function: entertain within the own goals that their creators have established. If you compare it with The irish, will lose in some aspects, it is clear (interpretations, deepening of themes, subtlety in the approach to conflict), but not in that they have proposed.

This helps us to understand in addition to the legitimacy that the content on television has seen in the last decades. Before watching series was of geeks, it is now cultured people. With Netflix something similar. It is a matter of status. What is the difference between films that are successful on Netflix each week and the films that the generalist offer on Saturdays? Very few, beyond how cool it is to say that you see them on Netflix.