“The Forced Marcelo Tinelli”: Fuertísima Indictment Of Fernando Carrillo Against The Driver

This Thursday, in Face, the cycle that leads to Marina Calabrò through the screen of Channel Nine, they interviewed the Venezuelan actor Fernando Carrillothe ex-husband of Catherine Fulop, because in Tulum, Mexico, is the owner of a luxurious hotel where they offer therapies “healing”, based on a treatment being very controversial with the so-called “molecule of God”, a toad venom that is present in a zone of the above-mentioned country, and to which they considered sacred and with healing powers.

As expected, this did not escape the scandal and the phone ended in a way unthinkable. After the media protagonist, Abigail tell what this is about, it did not take long to reach the questions of the panelists, who questioned such a delicate issue. Although the tensest, was when Franco Torchia, reminded him of his step by the Dancing by a Dream, and more specifically, a complaint that would be received.

“You have a complaint about harassment in Argentina, carried out by Camila Mendes, a dancer…”, he began saying to the journalist. “Where is that complaint? There are no complaints. That was in the program of Marcelo Tinelli, and as I said to him ‘Gil’ to him in the air, I have the recording of Camila, she was forced to go to speak ill of me, there is no legal complaint made “ shot the president of San Lorenzo.

“Do you not ecosystem to Camila Mendes?”, asked Torchia. “No, that is false. I’ve never harassed anyone… oh, anyone, anyone! Never put a demand, that is a lie. The forced el Chato Prada, the forced Marcelo Tinelli, has forced the production to speak evil of me “ he said leaving with the mouth open, and the journalist does not let it pass. “I want to say that this has a lot to do with the topic, you are preaching the care, you are preaching harmony, you can’t be a stalker. It has directly to do with the topic, I did not go to the topic”, and struck out Franco.

“It has directly to do five years Or less in Argentina. If you are preaching non-violence, overcoming spiritual and others has a lot to do have been a stalker” or “no”, I shoot the journalist. “No, No, but that is false. You are using my name today because I rating. They are saying things that are not true. Know that it is all a lie. It is a great lie of the press in Argentina. Gentlemen, too much time for you that the only thing they have done is make a show of it all. I’m here in Mexico and you will go there with their scandals crazy”, he defended Fernando Carrillo by cutting with the interview.