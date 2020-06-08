The 10 Best Women Joe Biden Can Choose As Vice-President

The murder of George Floyd by police officers took place last month. severely changed the calculations for the ex-vice president Joe Biden and his research team of vice-presidents about whom I would choose to put your ticket at your disposal this fall.

While Biden explained a few months ago that would choose to be a woman, now seems to have a significant wave of support for you to choose a black woman, creating a story (there was never a black woman on the ticket a national of any of the parties) while sending a very clear message to the black community that not only understands its importance to her nomination but also believe they need a voice would be in her White House.

(The giraffe of Biden, “you’re not black”, although it is not as important as the nationwide protests against police brutality, is also involved in these calculations).

With this in mind, I have made significant changes in the ranking vice-presidential this week. What is more likely is that all types are now African-American. Amy Minnesota Sen Amy Klobuchar, who I considered the second woman is more likely to be elected, is falling seriously this week by questions about her record as the best attorney in Minnesota before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

These rankings change on a weekly basis, so if your favorite is not where it should be, or is not even on the list, it will always be next week. Talking about here ratings of the week. Necessary warning Michelle Obama: The former first lady is not on this list because I never expressed interest in being political. If I did, it would leap immediately to the top of these rankings.

10. Gina Raimondo: If you believe that a) that Biden will have a moderator autoidentificado in your last group of vice-presidents, YB) Klobuchar and governor, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer with another wound inflicted this sense headed in the wrong direction in this list, then the governor of Rhode Island can fill this niche. (I have long believed that Biden will be moderate in her last three; I’m not sure if I believe it). Raimondo, policy-oriented, has gained recognition as the conservative columnist George Willy showed a willingness to take tough decisions in the office. (Previous classification: No classification)

9. Amy Klobuchar: Matter of record of the senator from Minnesota when she was at the beginning of 2000. As chief prosecutor in Hennepin County, Minneapolis, noting an ulcer slow during the speculation of the vice president. But the death of George Floyd became this record, which many black leaders believe that it was too pro-police, in a matter of the highest importance.

And it is very hard to see how Biden will take risks when choosing Klobuchar, taking into account the mood in the Democratic Party.

8. Tammy Duckworth: Although the senator from Illinois does not have as much publicity as some of the names that appear on it in your list, your profile can be found with one of them: a helicopter pilot in Iraq, lost both legs and the use of a hand when it was torn down. Was elected to the U.s. Chamber and the Illinois Senate. Also, listen to her voice in a time in which Floyd was killed in Minneapolis: “The death of George Floyd was unnecessary and heartbreaking,” wrote Monday on CNN. “It was a tragedy, but terrifying, was not an anomaly”.

7. Stacey Abrams: W opinion Article published Thursday in The New York Times (no, not that one), Abrams argues that the best way to respond to the death of Floyd is to be registered by people of color, and then in November.

“Voting is the first step in a long and complex process, tedious but necessary,” wrote the former minority leader in the House of the State of Georgia. Wise words, and those that suggest that it is poised to lead the case of imports critical to all minorities.

6. Susan Rice: If Biden wants to choose a woman with more practical experience in foreign policy and national security, there is no doubt that Rice is at the top of this list, serving as the National Security Advisor and United States Ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama administration. But it also carries luggage, on all of their statements after the attack of Benghazi in Libya and its January 20 of 2017, an e-mail to Michael Flynn.

5. Michelle Lujan Grisham: Lost in the avalanche of news last week is the fact that Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto withdrew from the consideration of the Vice president. This movement leaves Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Governor, as the highest-ranking Latina in the mix for VP.

(Other names as representatives of Texas. Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia still seem to be very far). Lujan Grisham also intensified its criticism of Trump and her response to the death of Floyd.

4. Elizabeth Warren: As I said earlier, I think yes very probably Biden chooses a black woman as her partner. If you do not, senator Massachusetts probably has the best chance because it is loved by the liberals, and their choice should be seen as an attempt to unite the Democratic Party.

3. Val Demings: Even before the death of Floyd and the rumors of the same, this member of the House of Florida had received rave reviews about your potential as a member of Biden. But now think about what that would Demings with the ticket: former black police chief of a major city in the south (Orlando) who knows problems within the law enforcement community against police brutality. (Previous classification 5)

2. pants Keisha Lance: The speech of Lance Bottoms Friday night, during violent protests in Atlanta, was time. She was empathetic. Difficult. And deeply human. I have the mayor of Atlanta on my list almost from the beginning of the trial of the vice president, but I was never sure if it would reach the highest level. Friend, I was wrong.

1. Kamala Harris: For all that has changed on the list this week, the position of the senator from California has not changed. In addition, Harris seems even more likely because she is 55 years old and a generation younger than Biden, but also has wide experience as Attorney General and Senator of California, which we know by the values of Biden.