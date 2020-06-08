“Stories Wild” This Evening In The Spanish Version

Tonight The 2 issues, at 22:30 in the Spanish Version, “Stories Wild” a film Hispano-Argentina anthology and black comedy written and directed by Damián Szifron and starring Ricardo Darín, Darío Grandinetti and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

The film consists of six episodes that alternate intrigue, comedy, and violence. Their characters will be pushed towards the abyss and into the undeniable pleasure of losing control, crossing the thin line that separates civilization from barbarism.

The first, Pasternak, tells the story of a model and a music critic that match on a plane. After a conversation discovered that both know the same person: Gabriel Pasternak. Little by little all the passengers realize that they have had something to do with the past of Pasternak and he is the pilot of that plane that, finally, ends up crashing.

The second story bears the title Rats and is characterized by a waitress who discovers that one of his customers is the man who caused the suicide of his father. In the end, it takes justice on his own and comes.

The third story is called The more strong, which revolves around the discussion of two drivers. One represents the power; another the lack. After meeting on a lonesome highway, the story ends with a violent end.

The light bulb is the fourth story of the film that recounts the life of an engineer indignant with the society and its rules. One day, he removed the car to the crane for being badly parked and discusses it with the employee of the crane company. This altercation destroys their marriage and ends with their work. Finally, the protagonist plans cruel revenge against the crane company.

The fifth story is The proposal. James, the son of a wealthy family runs over a pregnant woman and is given to the leak. Their parents try to cover up what happened, and bribe to an employee of his house to plead guilty in exchange of money.

The sixth and last story is Until death does us part. During the wedding of Romina and Ariel, the bride learns that her husband has been unfaithful with a coworker. From that moment, the young man decides to take revenge, and the feast becomes a field of battle.

