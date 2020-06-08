Sofia Coppola Will Make The Leap To Television With An Adaptation For Apple

Sofia Coppola walked away from the very long shadow of her father Francis Ford Coppola to bring us films like Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, or The virgin suicides. But now, the director is preparing to make the move to television with an adaptation for the Apple TV+.

Coppola adapted the novel The Custom of the Country, written by Edith Wharton and published in 1913. The story revolves around Undine Spragg, a girl who lives in the midwest, who tries to gain a relevant position in the society of the city of New York.

This would be a limited series where Coppola would be responsible for the script and the direction. In addition, the director works with Apple in the launch of On the Rocks, the next movie of the director, who is starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, who also is produced by A24, one of the producers most relevant of the moment thanks to their bets on the independent film.

The last film that launched the director was The seduction, in 2017, with a group of stars like Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning.