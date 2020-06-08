So Says The Mont | Indigenous Vs Covid-19 Biden President

Raffled off April-may: In April 2011 the purépecha community of Cherán is defended via a community of loggers, miners, drove the political parties and drug cartels, and began a process for the recognition of their traditional government, the Council of Keris (Greater Council of Government), which in April canceled the patronal feast popular for the countrymen working in the US before the fear of importing the Covid-19.

Discipline: Unlike the traditional governments where there are no assemblies in the town itself and in its four barrios won the war the Coronavirus since starting in March, the Council of Keris, determined, until further notice, closing all the entrances to the community.

Fence: Organized committees to monitor the accesses to the village and perform the cleaning duties in public spaces such as the manufacturing of soap, face cloths, and hand sanitizers. The people that went there, signed a document of responsibility of health to prevent overruns in the rural hospital as The Pearl of Neza and general of Chimalhuacán in Edomex and more serious in your case to not have until mid-may with respirators.

Example: With a centralized model and communication precarious, adjusted to the urban centers without much interest for rural areas; other indigenous peoples of Chihuahua, Guerrero, Chiapas, and Oaxaca adopted the model Cherán, viz. the naa savi, melphalan, and the Nahua through the Human Rights Center of the Mountain Tlachinollan, in the mountainous region and Costa Chica Guerrero. During the peak of the pandemic and at the end of October, when in its set Mexico would return to normal, the indigenous peoples already went to the front in the fight vs COVID-19. This raises what The model Cherán as other indigenous peoples, will make the governance of Mexico?

President Biden: If the ex-vice president Joe Biden maintained the 10-or 11-point advantage over the president, Donald Trump, would the 3 of November the White House. The key to this election, that its companion of formula, is the former first lady Michelle Obama or the senator of California and a supporter of the defunct leader of the cause of Mexican farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, Kamala Harris who left the primary in December to join Biden. The viable vice-president was the attorney of your entity when the deceased son of the candidate democratic presidential, Beau Biden held the same position at Delaware. The decline by Biden, he said, “Senator Kamala you are of our family,” and this was the one who took him to a sermon by the Reverend Jesse Jackson in which African-Americans, who represent 13% of the vote, spoke in favor of that is the SECONDARY president of the united states.